Grigoryan, Sullivan discuss regional security challenges

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 7, 2023, 10:14
Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan had a meeting with US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the regional and wider extra-regional security situation and challenges. In this context, the Secretary of the Security Council briefed his interlocutor on the approaches of the Armenian side in a number of important directions.

The interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral interest. In particular, they emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation in the framework of energy, economy and democracy.

