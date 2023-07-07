Fresh demonstration of territorial claims: Weather broadcast on Baku TV presents Armenia, including capital Yerevan, as Azerbaijan

In a fresh demonstration of territorial claims on Armenia, the weather broadcast on Baku TV presents Armenia, including capital Yerevan, as Azerbaijan. Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan shared the photo on social media.

“Yet another open propaganda of territorial claims towards sovereignty of the neighbor country: weather broadcast on Baku TV shows Republic of Armenia, including capital Yerevan, as Azerbaijan. Sick illusions and hostile rhetoric put on show, should be categorically rejected,” the Spokesperson captioned the photo on Twitter.