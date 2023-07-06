Vatican’s Secretary of State to visit Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the apostolic nuncio of the Holy See, His Grace Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the cooperation between the Armenian government and the Holy See and noted that the Armenian side is interested in consistently developing and strengthening ties with the Vatican based on Christian values and cultural heritage.

The sides emphasized the need to organize high-level mutual visits between Armenia and the Holy See. In this context, the upcoming visit of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See to Armenia was highlighted.

The interlocutors also exchanged ideas on various issues of mutual interest.