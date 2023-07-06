Sweden charges Greta Thunberg for blockading oil port

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court in July charged with “disobeying the police” during a protest, Swedish prosecutors have said, the BBC reports.

Ms Thunberg, 20, joined a group of young protesters blockading oil tankers at a port in Malmö in June. Police said she refused to leave when asked to.

She could face a six-month prison sentence or a fine.

The group Ta Tillbaka Framtiden or Reclaim the Future blockaded the Malmö port for six days in June. Some protestors climbed on top of oil tankers, the group said.

“The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people,” Ms Thunberg wrote on Instagram in June when she joined the protest.

“We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure,” she added.

“The prosecutor has filed charges against a young woman who on June 19 this year participated in a climate demonstration which, according to the prosecution, caused disruption to traffic in Malmö,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

“The woman has refused to obey the police command to leave the scene,” it added.