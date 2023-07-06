Armenian, French FMs discuss issues of security and stability in the region

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues of security and stability in the region.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his French counterpart on the latest developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. Reference was made to the key issues of the process, in particular to the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under the international mechanism, as well as the issues related to the unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the inadmissibility of solving problems through the use of force or the threat of force, the need for Azerbaijan to refrain from aggressive actions and provocative rhetoric.

The urgency of international efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and to prevent further actions aimed at ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan was emphasized.