Armenia grateful to France for targeted assessment of humanitarian crisis in Artsakh – PM

The targeting of international organizations and countries that give an objective assessment of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s actions is part of Baku’s ethnic cleansing policy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“For months Azerbaijan has been carrying out large-scale propaganda against France, whose official and public circles give a targeted assessment of and raise alarm about the illegal steps Azerbaijan is taking against Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh,” he said.

“The propaganda against France aims to prevent possible targeted assessment of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh by other countries,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Armenia, in turn, expressing gratitude to France, should take all possible measures to ensure that more and more countries and international organizations express targeted assessments about the humanitarian crisis in Nagrorno Karabakh,” he stated.

Last week Azerbaijan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of pro-Armenian bias.

“The anti-Azerbaijani statements of French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting with the Armenian community in Marseille, are unacceptable,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry called Macron’s words that he is trying to put pressure on the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev “a figment of his imagination.”

French President Emmanuel Macron met with the influential Armenian circles in Marseille during his visit.

“I am the only one who has a clear position and message on the Karabakh issue,” said the French President, adding that he has put pressure on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Do not doubt my determination regarding Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia as a whole. I will continue to make efforts, even if I am almost the only one in the international family with this agenda. You also know that France sent its military attaché to its embassy in Armenia for the first time, and that means something, right? We have to do everything in our power, as much as possible,” Macron stated.