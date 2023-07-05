TUMO centers to open in three Japanese cities

TUMO centers and boxes will be established in the Japanese cities of Maebashi, Takasaki and Kusatsu, Vice-Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan informs.

A relevant Memorandum of Understanding was signed between TUMO Development Director Bekor Papazyan and Gunma Prefecture’s Deputy Governor Keichi Uruga.

Arshakyan reminds that an agreement on working towards establishment of a TUMO Center in Japan was reached during his working visit to Japan in September 2022.

TUMO is a free educational program founded in 2011 that empowers teenagers to take charge of their learning. TUMO covers over 20 focus areas, including animation, computer programming, robotics, writing, and sustainable cities.

The program teaches students additional skills such as collaboration, problem-solving, and creative thinking, which are essential for success in the world.

TUMO has expanded to eight international locations, including Paris, Beirut, Moscow, Tirana, Berlin, Kyiv, and Lyon. There are also plans to open centers in Seoul, Tokyo, and Syndey.

