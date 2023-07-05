Netherlands bans mobile phones in classrooms

Devices including mobile phones are set to be banned from classrooms to stop them from disrupting learning, the Dutch government has announced, the BBC reports.

The initiative is being introduced in collaboration with schools and is to take effect at the start of next year.

There will be some exceptions, including for students with medical needs or a disability, and for classes focused on digital skills.

The ban is not legally enforceable but may become so in the future.

“Even though mobile phones are almost intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom,” said Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf.

“Students must be able to concentrate there and be given every opportunity to learn well. We know from scientific research that mobile phones disrupt this.”

Other tech including tablets and smartwatches are also included in the Dutch ban.

The government said it would be up to individual schools to agree the exact rules with teachers, parents and pupils – including whether they wanted to completely ban devices from schools.