International Medical Congress supposed to be held in Artsakh cancelled due to blockade

The International Medical Congress of Armenia supposed to be held in Artsakh on July 6-8, has been cancelled, Artsakh’s Health Ministry informs.

“Due to the blockade, it is impossible to organize the expected event in Artsakh. It is also impossible to ensure the direct participation of Artsakh specialists. Doctors from Artsakh will participate in the conference remotely,” the Ministry said.

The Lachin corridor, the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia, has been closed since December 12, 2022.