Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire in Artsakh

Between 18:55 on July 4 and 00:10 on July 5, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi and Martakert regions using small arms, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.



No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.



The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.



As of 09:30 on July 5, the situation on the line of contact was relatively stable.