Indian MFA delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on July 4.

Deputy director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Lusine Abrahamyan briefed the guests on the history of the creation of the memorial complex.

She also referred to the three khachkars (cross-stones) erected in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku late last century, and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of Hushapat (Memorial Wall) during the Artsakh war, stressing the connection between what happened and the Armenian Genocide.

Members of the delegation from India laid flowers near the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which they made a note in the memorial book of honored guests.