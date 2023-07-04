Armenia announces competition to chose entrant for Junior Eurovision 2023

Armenian Public TV has announced competition to select the entrant for Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The contest is open to children aged 9-14 (born before November 26, 2014 and after November 27, 2008).

Candidates can apply for the audition as a solo singer, duet or group with a maximum of 6 participants.

To participate in the contest, it’s necessary to visit www.eurovision.am, fill out the application by submitting a cover version of two songs (with live performance). Applications that pass the first round will be invited by the Public Television to the second round of auditions. The winner will be chosen by a professional jury.

Applications are accepted until July 23.