Twitter temporarily restricts tweets users can see, Elon Musk announces

Twitter has applied a temporary limit to the number of tweets users can read in a day, owner Elon Musk has said, the BBC reports.

Mr Musk said in a tweet unverified accounts are now limited to reading 1,000 posts a day.

For new unverified accounts, the number is 500. Meanwhile, accounts with “verified” status are currently limited to 10,000 posts a day.

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The tech billionaire initially set stricter limits, but he changed these within hours of announcing the move.

Mr Musk said the temporary limits were to address “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.”

He did not explain what was meant by system manipulation in this context.