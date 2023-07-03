Newcastle United, Manchester City reportedly interested in Armenia international Eduard Spertsyan

Newcastle United and Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Armenian international Eduard Spertsyan, Newcastle World reports.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who plays for Russian side Krasnodar, was reportedly watched by both clubs during Armenia’s 4-2 win over Wales on June 16.

Spertsyan has spent his entire career with Krasnodar so far, where he has scored 22 goals and provided 18 assists in 75 appearances.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker and Russia international Roman Pavlyuchenko was asked about the speculation surrounding Spertsyan, and he urged the player to join Newcastle over Man City, if given the chance.

The 41-year-old told MetaRatings: “Yes, he had a good last season but we (Russian clubs) don’t play in European competition. And who watches our league? If this interest is real, such offers cannot be refused. I would advise Eduard to go to Newcastle.

“There is no chance (of playing regularly) at City, and there will most likely be an instant loan. Someone will say ‘how can you refuse City’? But you can choose a great club and not play a single match. (At Newcastle) he will play, it seems to me. I would do that. And, from there, you can get to a top team like Manchester City.”