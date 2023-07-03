Disney criticized for glorifying “genocide killer” Mustafa Ataturk

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has called on Disney to cancel its upcoming series about the life of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the modern Turkish state.

“Calling on Disney+ to cancel its series glorifying Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – a Turkish dictator and genocide killer with the blood of millions of Greek, Armenian, Assyrian, Chaldean, Syriac, Aramean, Maronite and other Christian martyrs on his hands,” ANCA said in a Twitter post.

“Disney, a children’s channel, should not glorify Kemal Ataturk, a racist, genocidal dictator responsible for the deaths of countless Christians and Kurds. Teach peace, not hate,” ANCA said.

The series is slated for release on October 29 this year, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey. Disney has made no indication that it will consider canceling the series.