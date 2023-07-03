Armenia’s top security official hopes relations with Iran will continue to develop intensively

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, who is wrapping up his diplomatic mission in Armenia.



The Secretary of the Security Council thanked the ambassador for his support during these years and wished him success in future work. Armen Grigoryan emphasized the joint work, expressing hope that bilateral relations will continue to develop intensively for the benefit of both peoples.



The ambassador noted that Armenian-Iranian bilateral relations are based on a rich historical and cultural past and the close cooperation of recent years is a proof of this. The Ambassador emphasized that he takes only warm memories with him from Armenia.