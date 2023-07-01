Upcoming opening of the Canadian Embassy in Yerevan the best manifestation of growing ties: Pashinyan congratulates Trudeau on National Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the occasion of Canada Day. The message reads as follows,

“Honorable Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and myself, I warmly congratulate you on Canada Day.

The friendly relations of our two countries have always been based on common values and mutual respect. In recent years, they have experienced greater development as a result of Canada’s commitment and efforts to support Armenia’s developing democracy. The best manifestation of the growing ties is the upcoming opening of the Canadian Embassy in Yerevan, which will surely be a new impetus for the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

Cooperation between Armenia and Canada on multilateral platforms is also effectively going on. Canada, as a supporter of the strengthening of international law and legal order, also invests its efforts in the direction of strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus.

Once again, I congratulate you and the friendly people of Canada on the occasion of National Day and on this festive occasion wish you prosperity and continued progress.”