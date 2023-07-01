Armenia to host the fall session of OSCE PA

The autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will take place in Yerevan. The decision was made by the Standing Committee of the Assembly on June 30 during the annual (summer) session of the OSCE PA in Vancouver, Canada.

Inviting the conference delegates to Armenia, the head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA, Sargis Khandanyan, noted: “Security challenges continue to shake the OSCE region, and under these conditions, inter-parliamentary cooperation and dialogue become more important. By holding the autumn session of the Assembly in Yerevan, the members of the Assembly will have the opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas about the security challenges of the South Caucasus and their consequences.”

The parliamentary platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe unites more than 320 MPs from 57 member countries. The organization’s main goal is to facilitate inter-parliamentary dialogue, advancing the OSCE’s comprehensive security goals.