Shell planning to operate 25 gas stations in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Joanna Kuenssberg, deputy director for CIS and Middle East countries of the British-Dutch Shell company.

The Prime Minister welcomed the entry of the prestigious company into the Armenian market, whose first gas station was opened in Yerevan on June 29. Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the company will introduce new quality and business culture to the Armenian market with its activities.

The Prime Minister wished success to the company and emphasized that the Government will continue consistent steps to improve the business environment.

Joanna Kuenssberg thanked the Government for supporting the launch of Shell in Armenia and provided details on further plans. Joanna Kuenssberg informed that within the next 5 years, the company plans to operate 25 gas stations in Yerevan and all regions, where various other services will also be provided.