Issues of Armenia -US economic cooperation discussed at MFA

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan received the delegation headed by James O’Brien, the Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the State Department.

The Director General of Economics, Science and Technology of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Kumar Iyer was also part of the delegation.

During the meeting, Mnatsakan Safaryan and James O’Brien discussed a set of issues regarding the economic cooperation between Armenia and the U.S., as well as commended the development of Armenia-U.S. dialogue.

The counterparts stressed the importance of regular meetings and constructive dialogue.