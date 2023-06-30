David de Gea: Man Utd goalkeeper set to become a free agent

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s contract is likely to end on Friday with no decision yet over whether he will remain at Old Trafford, the BBC reports.

It is understood the framework of a contract extension that had been agreed was subsequently changed.

This has led to both sides stepping back to reflect on the situation and preferred direction.

The Spain goalkeeper, 32, has spent 12 years at the club, where he has played in 545 games.

United remain in contact with De Gea, whose response to the huge amount of speculation around his future was to post a yawning emoji on Twitter earlier this week.

Last season, the four-time United player of the year won the Premier League Golden Glove for the second time as he kept 17 clean sheets.