Armenia points to issues that still require work after new round of talks with Azerbaijan

Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said issues that still require work are the delimitation, withdrawal of forces from the border, as well as the rights and security of the people of Artsakh.

“One of the issues pertains to delimitation, which implies commitment around the 1975 map. The other relates to the withdrawal of forces from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Another issue is related to addressing the issues of rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh under an international mechanism,” Badalyan said.

The comments come after a new round of talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers concluded in the US.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral negotiations on June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

According to the Armenian MFA, the Ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral “Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations”. They reached an agreement on additional articles and advanced mutual understanding of the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.

Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and their commitment to continue their negotiations.