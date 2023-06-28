US “encouraged” by efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process – Miller

The United States is pleased to host Foreign Minister Mirzoyan of Armenia and Foreign Minister Bayramov of Azerbaijan to facilitate negotiations this week as they continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing.

“Secretary Blinken was honored to welcome the foreign ministers at the opening meetings this morning at the George P. Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. The Secretary met both individually with each minister, and held a meeting with the two of them together, and emphasized in each meeting that direct dialogue is the key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace,” the Spokesperson said.

“The United States is encouraged by recent efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process, and we will continue to assist them any way that we can to build on that momentum. Today was the first day of meetings that will continue through Thursday, and we will have further updates as the week goes on,” Miller said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting in Washington on Monday.

FM Mirzoyan raised outstanding issues, the resolution of which is key for peace in the region.

He confirmed Armenia’s will to work in that direction, stressing the commitments of the sides.

The talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will continue until June 29.