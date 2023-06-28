US “deeply disturbed” by loss of life in Nagorno Karabakh – State Department

We are deeply disturbed by the loss of life in Nagorno Karabakh, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said in a Twitter post.

“These latest incidents underscore the need to refrain from hostilities and for a durable and dignified peace. The United States is committed to assisting the parties in achieving this goal,” he tweeted.

Four Armenian servicemen were killed as units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions of Martuni and Martakert. UAVs were also used.

