Jake Sullivan hosts Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs for a meeting in Washington

The latest developments in the region were discussed as US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for a meeting in Washington.

In the context of achieving long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of ensuring maximum certainty in border demarcation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and the 1975 map, as well as the withdrawal of troops. The issue of unblocking regional infrastructures was also addressed, the lack of an alternative to preserving the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity was emphasized.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan once again emphasized the importance of properly addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno Karabakh. Referring to another aggressive operation of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, as a result of which the Nagorno-Karabakh Armed Forces suffered four casualties today, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that such actions are aimed at disrupting the efforts aimed at the negotiation process and underlining the imperative to exclude the use of force or the threat of force.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that this action takes place in parallel with the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, as well as the deliberate disruption of gas and electricity supply to Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijan, which is aimed at subjecting Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.