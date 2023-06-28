Farmers in Artsakh targeted by Azerbaijani forces

Vahe Arstamyan (born in 1987), a resident of Artsakh’s Chartar city, was targeted by Azerbaijani forces when harvesting in the administrative area of Martuni city at midday, Artsakh’s Ministry of Interior reports.

On the same day, Bakhshi Ghahramanyan (born in 1961), a resident of the village of Gishi, was targeted by Azerbaijani servicemen while carrying out agricultural work with a “Belarus-80” tractor in the administrative area of Chartar city.

The shooting forces the agricultural works to stop. The incidents were reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.