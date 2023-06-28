Dialogue key to lasting peace, Blinken says after talks with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

Dialogue is key to lasting peace, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after talks with Armenian and Azerbaiajni Foreign Ministers on Monday.

“Hosting peace talks this week with Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center. We support Armenia and Azerbaijan working together toward a durable and dignified agreement. Dialogue is key to lasting peace,” Blinken said in a Twitter post.

The talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will continue until June 29.