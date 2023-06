Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has named the soldiers killed as a result of fresh provocation by the Azerbaijani side in the direction of Martakert and Martuni.

The soldiers are identified as Armo Abgaryan, Samvel Torosyan, Yervand Tadevosyan, Gagik Balayan.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh shares the heavy grief of the loss and expresses support to the families, relatives and fellows-in-arms of the fallen servicemen.