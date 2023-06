Armenian PM urging international community to take practical steps to ensure the rights of the people of Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is urging the international community to take practical steps to ensure rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

“Meanwhile, the Lachin Corridor remains illegally blocked, tonight as a result of Azerbaijani attack with use of UAVs there are four casualties. High risk of destabilization in South Caucasus,” the Prime Minister said.