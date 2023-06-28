Armenian PM, Europol Executive Director discuss cooperation between law-enforcement agencies

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle.

The Prime Minister emphasized the close cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Armenia and Europol and its further development. In particular, he emphasized cooperation in the fight against crime, corruption, and information exchange.

Catherine De Bolle hailed the level of cooperation with Armenian partners and expressed confidence that the discussions held during the visit will raise bilateral cooperation to a new level.

At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed various issues of mutual interest.