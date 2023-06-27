Washington talks between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to continue through June 29

The talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will start in Washington on June 27 and continue through June 29, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller told a daily briefing.

“Very sensitive diplomatic discussions are going to take place here. We expect the talks to commence tomorrow, on Tuesday and continue through Thursday. Secretary Blinken will meet with the Foreign Ministers of both Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.

“We continue to believe that peace is within reach, and direct dialogue is key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace,” the Spokesperson said.