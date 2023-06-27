Theoretically, war could have been avoided, but refusal from Armenian vision of settlement of the Artsakh issue was a mandatory condition – PM

Theoretically, there was a chance to stop the conveyor of the 2020 war, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he testified at the National Assembly’s ad hoc commission investigating the circumstances of the 2020 war.

However, he said, a mandatory condition for avoiding the war was the refusal from the Armenian vision of settlement of the Karabakh issue.

“At that moment, we could say we were abandoning the vision of seeing Nagorno-Karabakh out of Azerbaijan and going that way, which, of course, does not guarantee that the war could have been avoided,” PM Pashinyan said.

He also referred to the “crossroads of the war.” “One of the crossroads was related to clarification related to the Lachin corridor, which were not done either in Kazan or during later negotiations. Some discussion should have taken place there,” PM Pashinyan said.

“The next crossroads of war was the process of the involvement of the so-called Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno Karabakh, the next was the possible process of delimitation and demarcation as part of a peace treaty. I mean I am not saying that there was no theoretical chance of avoiding war, but that theoretical chance required a mandatory condition of abandoning the Armenian vision of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution which could have created a theoretical possibility of avoiding such developments,” Pashinyan said.