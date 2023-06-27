Man Utd fans to stage Glazers protest at 2023-24 kit launch

Manchester United have unveiled their home kit for the 2023-24 season – on a morning where fans will launch another protest against the Glazer family, the Daily Mail reports.

Angry supporters will block the entrance to their megastore with no sign that their takeover saga will come to an end any time soon.

Police and security have gathered at Old Trafford to await protesting supporters, who have been told on social media to gather at the megastore at 9.30am this morning.

Notably the shirt sponsor still appears to be TeamViewer, despite United mutually agreeing to end their partnership with the German technology company back in December.