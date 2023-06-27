Blinken to hold separate meetings with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center at 8:45 am (4:45 pm Yerevan time).

At 9:25 am (5:25 pm) Secretary Blinken will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Secretary Blinken will also participates in an opening plenary session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.