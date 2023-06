Less than a minute

Blinken hosts Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs for talks in Washington

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting in Washington.

FM Mirzoyan raised outstanding issues, the resolution of which is key for peace in the region.

He confirmed Armenia’s will to work in that direction, stressing the commitments of the sides.