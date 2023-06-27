Bilateral talks between Armenian, Azerbaijani delegations commence in Washington

Following trilateral meeting with participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, bilateral discussions between the delegations led by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov commenced in Washington, D.C.

FM Mirzoyan raised outstanding issues, the resolution of which is key for peace in the region.

He confirmed Armenia’s will to work in that direction, stressing the commitments of the sides.