On June 27, at around 8:05 p.m., after spreading misinformation about the wounding of a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from a shot allegedly fired by the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued to violate the ceasefire in the Martakert region, firing two shells from a 60 mm mortar in the direction of Kichan and one in the direction of Chankatagh.

The Armenian side has no losses.The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.