850th anniversary of Armenian Catholicos Nerses Shnorhali’s death to be marked at UNESCO headquarters in Geneva

An Armenian delegation will participate in events dedicated to the 850th anniversary of the death of Nerses Shnoralu to take place at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on June 27-28.

The delegation will be led by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan.

A scientific conference dedicated to Nerses Shnoralu is expected on June 27. Deputy Minister Arayik Khzmalyan, the Head of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Armenia to UNESCO Christian Ter-Stepanyan will offer opening remarks. The address of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will be read out. Specialist of Armenian studies Jean-Pierre Mahé will be the main speaker. Reports will be presented by representatives of Matenadaran Scientific Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts and the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Оn the same day, an exhibition dedicated to Nerses Shnorali will opened at UNESCO headquarters. Zhanna Andreasyan is expected to make a speech at the solemn opening ceremony.

The written heritage of Nerses Shnorali will be presented in the form of photocopies. There will be 12 large posters with English and French subtitles. The exhibition will be open for visitors from June 26 to July 3.

On June 28 “Hover” State Chamber Choir of the National Chamber Music Center will perform works by Nerses Shnorali, Komitas (spiritual and secular), Eduard Mirzoyan, Vache Sharafyan, Artur Avanesov, Wolfram Buchenberg. The concert will be conducted by Sona Hovhannisyan and Narine Oskanyan.

The concert program will be combined with special video content created for each of the performances. Accredited ambassadors, representatives of sister churches and guests will attend the concert.