Wagner leader says he didn’t aim to overthrow Russia’s leadership

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he didn’t target Putin when he declared his troops would march on Moscow.

“We didn’t march to overthrow Russia’s leadership,” Prigozhin said in a 11-minute audio message released today.

He said his men headed to Moscow to “hold to account” those leaders he blamed for “mistakes” in the Ukraine war.

He says no-one from Wagner agreed to sign a contract with the defense ministry and that his mercenary firm was bound to cease existence on 1 July.