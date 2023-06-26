German MEP Merle Spellerberg joins EU Mission in Armenia for patrol to Yeraskh

Today, the EU Mission in Armenia hosted German Member of the European Parliament Merle Spellerberg accompanied by Chargé d’Affaires of Germany to Armenia Erik Tintrup, in their operational hub in Jermuk.



After the EU monitors briefed them on the current situation, the delegation joined the Mission’s patrol to Yeraskh for the on-ground assessment.

The metallurgical plant under construction in Yeraskh has been periodically targeted by Azerbaijani troops since June 13.

Two Indian nationals working on the site were wounded in Azerbaijani shooting on June 14.