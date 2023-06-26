Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire overnight – Artsakh MoD

Between 12:40 on June 25 and 01:00 on June 26, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Martun, Askeran, Shushi and Martakert regions, using small arms, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.

On June 25, at around 17:30, Azerbaijani units opened fire from small arms at a tractor doing agricultural work in the fields of Avdur community.

The Armenian side has no losses.

The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

As of 09:30 on June 26, the situation on the contact line is relatively stable.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan