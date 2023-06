Krasnodar FC midfielder has been voted player of the year for the second time in a row.

The Armenia international received 48.78% of the votes. About 2 000 fans participated in the voting on the club’s official website.

John Cordoba was the second with 19%, goalkeeper Matvey Safonov came third with 8.34% of the votes.

Spertsyan scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 41 matches last season. At the end of the 2022/23 season, he was named best midfielder of the Russian Football League.