Wagner forces halt advance on Moscow

Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has put out a voice note on his Telegram channel saying he has has agreed to “stop” the movement of his troops who are advancing on the Russian capital.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko earlier held talks with Prigozhin during which the latter agreed to stop his troops and “de-escalate the situation,” Rossiya 24 news channel said.

“Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko’s proposal to stop the movement of Wagner in Russian territory and on further steps to de-escalate tension,” Rossiya 24 said, quoting Lukashenko’s press service.

It also said it was proving “possible to find an acceptable variant of de-escalating [the situation] with security guarantees for Wagner PMC’s fighters.”

Rossiya 24 said the conversation had been agreed with Putin.