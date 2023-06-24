Huge fire breaks out at Voronezh oil depot

A huge fire is burning at an oil depot in Voronezh – one of the two cities where Wagner fighters are believed to have seized key military sites.

The regional governor, Alexander Gusev, said 100 firefighters were working to put it out.

Videos circulating on social media show a massive column of black smoke rising from the site.

The governor of the Lipetsk region – located between the city of Voronezh and the capital Moscow – has asked residents to avoid leaving their homes and to refrain from travelling, either with private vehicles or on public transport.

“The situation is under control, but requires understanding on the part of every inhabitant of the region,” he said a statement.