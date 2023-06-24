Erdogan voices full support for Putin’s actions

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced full support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call to discuss the Wagner mercenary group’s actions, which Russia says is a “coup attempt.”

“The President of Russia provided information about the situation in the country in connection with an attempted armed coup. The President of the Republic of Turkey expressed full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership,” the Kremlin said.

Erdogan’s Press office said “during the talks, it was emphasized that no one should benefit from the events in Russia.”

“In this context, President Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to contribute to the speedy resolution of events in peace and tranquility,” said the office.

The boss of Russia’s Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says its mercenaries have seized “all military facilities” in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

They are also said to have deployed in Voronezh, further north, following his threat to march on Moscow to topple Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

President Vladimir Putin said it was “a stab in the back” and pledged to punish those who had “betrayed” Russia.

Tightened security has been introduced in many regions, including Moscow.

The Wagner Group is a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine.

Tension has been growing between them over how the war has been fought, with Prigozhin launching vocal criticisms of Russia’s military leadership in recent months.

The dramatic escalation came after Prigozhin accused Russia’s military of hitting his group’s base in Ukraine – a claim denied by Moscow.