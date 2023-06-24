Armenian MFA stresses the need for international mechanism for Stepanakert-Baku dialogue

То build real and lasting peace in the region, Armenia and Azerbaijan need to find mutually acceptable solutions to all existing problems in the negotiation process, preventing further manifestations of hatred and enmity, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“These issues include, among others, the establishment of a solid legal basis for the demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in accordance with the Alma-Ata Declaration and the most recent maps of the Soviet period, as well as the unblocking of the transport infrastructure of the region based on the sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity of the countries, as well as the clear guarantee of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, the Ministry said, adding that the best way for the latter is direct and substantive dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert with international participation,

“Meanwhile, the continuing hostile rhetoric by the Azerbaijani authorities, the threat of using force and the provocations by the Azerbaijani authorities towards both the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians seriously question the sincerity and political will of the top leadership of that state to achieve peace in the South Caucasus. Moreover, Azerbaijan’s actions are not only not aimed at addressing the existing problems through a constructive dialogue with Stepanakert, but consistently lead to ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the statement reads.

“The most recent evidence of this is the installation of concrete barriers by Azerbaijan in the Lachin Corridor on June 22, 2023 and the exclusion of any movement of people, goods and transport. As a result, the supply of food, medicine and basic necessities to Nagorno-Karabakh and the transportation of seriously ill patients have been completely stopped, even by the International Committee of the Red Cross. Along with the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the supply of gas and electricity to Nagorno Karabakh has been disrupted for more than 6 months. The targeting of citizens carrying out agricultural works and subversive actions by the employees of the Azerbaijani armed forces do not stop. In the conditions of the worsening humanitarian crisis, the extremely necessary access of international humanitarian and fact-finding missions to Nagorno-Karabakh continues to be hindered,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“In this context, it is also necessary to remember the intimidation of the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan through social networks, as well as through local loudspeakers, the deliberate disrespect for the obligation to ensure the return of displaced persons from Hadrut and Shushi regions, the occupation of Khtsaberd, Hin Tagher and Parukh settlements after the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9, 2020, the destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in the Armenian settlements that came under the control of Azerbaijan, etc.” it added.

“These actions are carried out in defiance of binding decisions of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations and numerous calls from the international community. Under these conditions, the international community cannot pretend to be blind and have illusions that the rights and security issues of the Nagorno Karabakh people can be addressed without special and urgent international attention, involvement and efforts. Addressing the rights and security of 120 thousand Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the international mechanism through the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue is necessary and vital. We consider it necessary to emphasize again that the Republic of Armenia will continue to make sincere efforts to establish peace in the region,” the Ministry concluded.