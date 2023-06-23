Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire in Askeran, Martuni and Martakert directions

In the period from 12:50 to 22:45 on June 22, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the direction of Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions, using small arms, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.



As reported earlier, contract serviceman Mher Hakobyan received a gunshot wound as a result of the ceasefire violation.

After spreading another false message about disruption of the engineering works allegedly carried out by the Defense Army, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at a tractor engaged in agricultural works in the area of Chartar community between 1:40 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. on June 22.



The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.



As of 09:30 on June 23, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.