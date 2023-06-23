Armenian Defense Minister, Kansas officials discuss perspectives of cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received Governor of the State of Kansas Laura Kelly and Brigadier General Michael T. Venerdi, The Adjutant General, Commander of Kansas National Guard, who have arrived in Armenia within the framework of activities dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Armenia-Kansas partnership.

The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina A. Kvien.

The current status of the partnership between the Armenian Ministry of Defense and the Kansas National Guard was discussed.

The sides touched upon the implementation of the agreements on new areas of cooperation reached during the visit of the Armenian Defense Minister to Kansas in September last year.

The parties hailed the progress in the planned cooperation in the fields of mutual interest (professional NCOs system, peacekeeping, military medicine, cybersecurity, exchange of experience in the areas of social security for military personnel and their families, etc.).

An agreement was reached to continue the partnership and outline new areas of partnership.