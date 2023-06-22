Step that incite tensions unproductive: US looking forward to host new round of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington soon as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future in the South Caucasus region, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the US Department of State Vedant Patel told reporters at a briefing.

“We continue to believe direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. We continue to believe that steps that are going to incite tensions and elevate tensions are certainly unproductive right now as talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues,” he said.

“We’ll continue to engage on this and look forward to hosting another round of talks very soon,” the Spokesman said.

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers were expected to start new round of talks in Washington on June 12, but the meetings were postponed at the request of the Azerbaijani side.