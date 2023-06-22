Republicans punish Trump critic Adam Schiff over Russia investigations

The US House of Representatives has voted to punish Democrat Adam Schiff for accusing Donald Trump of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election, the BBC reports.

The Republican-controlled chamber approved the measure along party lines, with 213 Republicans voting in favour and 209 Democrats against it.

Known as a “censure”, the rare step is a formal public reprimand of misconduct that does not warrant an expulsion.

Mr Schiff said he would wear the vote of disapproval as a “badge of honour”.

He sarcastically thanked Republicans ahead of the vote for their “enmity” and said he would “not yield. Not one inch”.